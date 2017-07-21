Guihulngan police chief, four others killed in ambush; 2 wounded

The chief of police of Guihulngan town in Negros Oriental and four others were killed, while two were wounded in an ambush by armed men in Sitio Mandi-e, Barangay Magsaysay in Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental at around 10 a.m. Friday.

Among those killed was Supt. Arnel Arpon, the chief of police of Guihulngan. The identity of the other victims are still being verified. A report from the 79th Infantry Battalion stated that the policemen responded to a call from Guihulngan councilor Edison De La Rita of Guihulngan City.

De La Rita claimed that armed men allegedly tried to ambush him and his driver while they were on board a motorcycle toward Barangay Poblacion.

“Immediately, elements of Guihulngan City Police Station went to area and they were ambushed by armed individuals. Accordingly, five were killed in action and two were wounded,” the report from the military stated.