Search for article

Guihulngan police chief, four others killed in ambush; 2 wounded

SHARES:

12:16 PM July 21st, 2017

Recommended
By: Benjie B. Talisic, July 21st, 2017 12:16 PM

The chief of police of Guihulngan town in Negros Oriental and four others were killed, while two were wounded in an ambush by armed men in Sitio Mandi-e, Barangay Magsaysay in Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental at around 10 a.m. Friday.

Among those killed was Supt. Arnel Arpon, the chief of police of Guihulngan. The identity of the other victims are still being verified. A report from the 79th Infantry Battalion stated that the policemen responded to a call from Guihulngan councilor Edison De La Rita of Guihulngan City.

De La Rita claimed that armed men allegedly tried to ambush him and his driver while they were on board a motorcycle toward Barangay Poblacion.

“Immediately, elements of Guihulngan City Police Station went to area and they were ambushed by armed individuals. Accordingly, five were killed in action and two were wounded,” the report from the military stated.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.