Small fishing vessels told not to sail off Bantayan waters for now

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) sent out an advisory prohibiting small fishing vessels at Bantayan Island from sailing to the sea.

PDRRMO chief Baltazar Tribunalo told Cebu Daily News that three waterspouts occurred in the sea waters of Bantayan Island this morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

No casualties were reported. He also said that the province has already deployed a team to respond and monitor the area for the next 24 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baltazar added that they are now coordinating with the Mactan bureau of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) to monitor weather conditions around Cebu.