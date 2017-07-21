DRUG-CLEARED BOGO

All 29 barangays of Bogo City have just been officially added to the list of drug-cleared areas by the Oversight Committee tasked to monitor and evaluate the anti-drug campaign at the grassroots level. Netizens also shared their thoughts on Bogo’s achievement.

Saniv Vdlareg commented on CDN’s Facebook post. He said, “Good for Bogo, it’s now drug-free. In our town, illegal drugs still remain.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another Facebook user, Olive Castro, asked, “Ang Danao kanus-a pa kaha (When will Danao be declared drug-free)?”

Charish Jarman, on the other hand, expressed doubts. “They are only resting I guess, and will come back again.”

Jave Christian Albay also suggested, “Other cities and towns in Cebu should also be cleaned from illegal drugs.”

For more interesting exchanges of opinions, follow or post your comments on CEBU DAILY NEWS’ Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Most comments are printed in toto.