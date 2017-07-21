Search for article

09:31 PM July 21st, 2017

By: Editorial, July 21st, 2017 09:31 PM

DRUG-CLEARED BOGO

All 29 barangays of Bogo City have just been officially added to the list of drug-cleared areas by the Oversight Committee tasked to monitor and evaluate the anti-drug campaign at the grassroots level. Netizens also shared their thoughts on Bogo’s achievement.

Saniv Vdlareg commented on CDN’s Facebook post. He said, “Good for Bogo, it’s now drug-free. In our town, illegal drugs still remain.”

Another Facebook user, Olive Castro, asked, “Ang Danao kanus-a pa kaha (When will Danao be declared drug-free)?”

Charish Jarman, on the other hand, expressed doubts. “They are only resting I guess, and will come back again.”

Jave Christian Albay also suggested, “Other cities and towns in Cebu should also be cleaned from illegal drugs.”

