Global Cebu eyes win over league-leading Meralco Manila

Global Cebu FC shoots for the lead when it takes on the Meralco Manila Sparks FC tonight in the ongoing Philippines Football League (PFL) at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

The Sparks are atop the team standings with 23 points from seven wins, one loss and two draws while Global Cebu is at second with 21 points and a record of 6-1-2 (win-loss-draw).

Global Cebu FC head coach Marjo Allado said they have worked hard in preparation for today’s game, particularly on their offense.

The team is coming off a scoreless draw against the Davao Aguilas in its last game last Saturday.

“We had plenty of chances against Davao, but we were not converting. Hopefully we make the most of the chances that we have,” Allado said. “The players want to win because they want to be on top of the table.”

Global Cebu played three straight games at its home at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC), winning two against Ceres Negros (1-0) and Stallions Laguna (3-0), respectively, before settling for a scoreless draw against the Aguilas.

“The players are ready for Meralco. We are working hard to raise our performance and convert our chances in front of the goal to score.”

The Sparks, on the other hand, are coming from their first loss in the tournament. They lost to number four team, Ceres Negros FC at the Rizal Memorial Stadium, 0-7, last Saturday.

While Global Cebu is working on its offense, the Sparks will be trying to counter that in defense.

“Global have very fast players. They use transitions very well. We have to stop their players from moving forward,” said Sparks head coach Aris Caslibi.

After the game against the Sparks, Global Cebu will return to play at the CCSC as they take on their rivals, Ceres Negros FC on July 29.