Cebu City aid to Ormoc: P10.2M

THE Cebu City government will send P10.2-million cash assistance to Ormoc City, which was hit by a 6.5-magnitude earthquake earlier this month.

Former Cebu City Councilor Alvin Dizon, consultant on sister-city relations, said that the amount, which will be taken from Cebu City’s disaster funds, is intended for the purchase of specific materials to help in Ormoc’s recovery.

A resolution for the release of the funds will be presented before the Cebu City Council next week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bulk of the cash assistance will be used to buy 15 units of generator sets worth P8.6 million.

Other items to be bought include the structures to house the generators for their protection and safety (P1.3 million) and royal chords (P365,000).

Upon orders of Mayor Tomas Osmeña, Dizon and Department of Public Services (DPS) chief Roberto Cabarrubias earlier visited Ormoc City to assess the priority needs of the city and its constituents after the earthquake.