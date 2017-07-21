Gov’t to issue IDs for Marawi evacuees in Cebu

THE National Commission on Muslim Filipino–Visayas (NCMF) plans to issue Certificates of Tribal Membership (CTM) and identification cards to Muslim evacuees in Cebu.

Alexander Minalang, chief for Settlement Division of NCMF–Visayas, said that the proposal stemmed from the profiling of 213 Muslim families who evacuated to Cebu following the war between government forces and the terrorist Maute Group in Marawi City which began last May 23.

“The certification (CTM) will be the proof that they are legitimate evacuees from Marawi City,” Minalang told Cebu Daily News.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CTM will include the holder’s full name, birth date, birth place and tribe. This will also contain their photo, personal signature and the signature of NCMF–Visayas head Malo Manonggiring.

A joint affidavit of two persons attesting to the person’s tribal membership is also required, among other things.

Minalang, however, faced a challenge in the issuance of the CTMs, as this requires the presentation of a birth certificate issued by the National Statistics Office (NSO).

“We propose to our national office if we can issue CTMs without their NSO copies of birth certificates,” Minalang said.

The Marawi siege displaced thousands of families, with around 213 families consisting of more than 1,400 persons evacuating to Cebu without their personal belongings.

Most of the evacuees are staying with their relatives in the cities of Talisay, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu, and in the town of Consolacion, northern Cebu.

“They also underwent interviews in our office and they were identified by their community leaders,” Minalang added.

“Among the reasons why they chose Cebu is because it is safe here,” Minalang told CDN, adding that its livelihood opportunities also make Cebu an attractive destination for Muslim traders.

An estimated 40,000 to 50,000 Muslims are now in the entire Cebu. Ninety-five percent of these are Maranao while the rest of the tribes are Maguindanaon, Yakans, Tausug and Sama.

“The identification cards are helpful for our Muslim brothers and sisters in case they will purchase (things) like plane tickets or if they will be asked to present proof of identity,” Minalang said.

NCMF–Visayas met with the evacuees yesterday to distribute relief goods donated by an organization from Turkey.

Each family received a pail containing 10 kilos of rice, halal canned meat, sugar, oil and vinegar.