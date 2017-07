A FORMER drug surrenderer was arrested in Barangay Madredijos, Alegria town for illegal drug possession Friday evening.

Vivencio “Pugo” Jamero Jr., who tops Alegria’s drug watchlist, yielded two sachets of shabu, said Supt. Richard Oliver, Alegria police chief. He is now detained in Alegria jail pending the filing of his case.

