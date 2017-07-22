Bato in Guihulngan City to condole with families of slain cops

Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa arrived in Guihulngan City in Negros Oriental today to condole with the families of the six policemen who were killed in an ambush by New People’s Army (NPA) guerillas in a hinterland village of the city on Friday.

Dela Rosa arrived in the city in the company of the top police officers of the Police Regional Office in Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) and went directly to the wake of the city’s police chief, Superintendent Arnel Arpon.

Arpon and six of his men died while three other policemen were wounded when they were waylaid by about 60 heavily armed rebels while they were on board a police jeep heading for the site where a city councilor, Edison dela Rita, was earlier ambushed by the same group of NPA rebels in Barangay Magsaysay of Guihulngan.

Also killed in the first ambush was an aide of Dela Rita. The councilor and his driver were wounded but survived the attack.

Cebu Daily News learned of Dela Rosa’s arrival in Guihulngan City from the wife of Arpon who was about to be interviewed by phone at around noon today but decided to cut it short since the PNP chief has arrived as her husband’s wake.