Guihulngan cops who survived ambush receive medals

BACOLOD CITY – The Philippine National Police (PNP) gave medals to the three policemen who survived the ambush staged by New People’s Army in Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental.

Wounded personnel medals were pinned by Chief Supt. Edmundo Gonzales, police director for Negros Island Region, pinned the medals to PO3 Jordan Balderas, SPO2 Jury Maribao and SPO4 Jerome Delara who were confined at the Silliman University Medical Center in the capital city of Dumaguete.

The wounded personnel medal is given to members of and civilians employed by the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the PNP who have been wounded or killed in an attack staged by the enemy.

Gonzales also visited the police station of Guihulngan to assure them of his support and to remind them to remain vigilant and alert.

He also condoled with the families of Supt. Arnel Arpon, Guihulngan police chief; PO2 Alfredo Dunque, PO2 Alvin Bulandres, PO3 Teovic Agusto, SPO2 Nicasio Tabilon and SPO1 Jesael Ancheta who were killed during the ambush.

The seventh fatality was Michael Jambalos, a companion of Councilor Edison Delarita of Guihulngan whose group was ambushed first by suspected NPA rebels.

The policemen responded to the call for help but were also ambushed by the communist insurgents.

Supt. Carlos dela Cuesta, Negros Oriental deputy provincial director for operations, said at least 60 rebels were involved in the operation on Friday.

During the ambush the rebels took one 9mm BErretta , four 9mm Glock pistols, one .45 caliber pistol, five M16 Elisco rifles , one M16 Colt rifle, and three M4 rifles, according to the police report said