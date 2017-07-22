More than half a million shabu seized in Carcar

MORE than half a million worth of shabu were seized from two chicaron (pork rind) vendors in separate operations in Carcar City Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Operatives of the regional Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-7) first arrested Glenn Alcoseba, a resident of Sitio Siervas Poblacion 1 in Carcar City, Cebu at 5:30 am Saturday.

PDEA-7 information officer Leah Albiar said Alcoseba is a high value target.

She said their operatives bought P25,000 worth of shabu from Alcoseba in a sting operation that ended in a raid at his home which yielded an additional P250,000 worth of shabu.

PDEA-7 operatives later arrested Gleen Pansan, who supposedly sold 200-300 grams per week to his costumers.

Albiar said Pansan had produced contacts but they are withholding their names pending investigation.

Pansan later denied the charges against him and said he was merely a vendor raising money for his daughter who is undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer.