Flyboys cruises to finals of USC Alumni hoopfest

THE 2008 Flyboys booked a spot in the Division 3 finals after crushing the 2010 Pioneers, 79-66, in their knockout semifinal match in the University of San Carlos North Alumni Basketball Conference Summer League 2 Powered by Common Ground last Friday night at the USC North Campus gym.

Former USC Warrior Nilton Otida led the Flyboys with 27 points and a whopping seven steals in a virtuoso performance that helped clinch the series, 2-1.

John Cabellon and Nico Magat also played key roles as the former had 18 points, six boards and five dimes while the latter notched a double-double of 14 markers and 10 rebounds.

The Flyboys will face the Enrico Llanto-led 2002 Lions today.

Also on tap is the Division 1 finals clash between the unbeaten 1994 Bulldogs and the 1993 Dragons and the Division 2 championship between the 2001 Lite Shipping and the 1997 Ronins.

All finals showdowns will be best-of-three affairs.