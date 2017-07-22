New Cebu lawyers told to serve public interest

ABOUT 135 Cebu-based lawyers were told to be “servants of the people” before being sworn into the legal profession in simple ceremonies held at the Capitol Social Hall last Friday evening.

“By bringing the law in respective communities, we can deliver the message that the rule of the law is still the best way to live once’s life,” said Abdiel Elijah Fajardo, national president of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP).

Fajardo recognized and congratulated Cebu bar examinees for their outstanding performance during the 2016 Bar examinations.

“It is a cause for celebration that we have new lawyers who showed mastery of legal framework,” he said.

The ceremony was sponsored by the IBP Cebu City chapter and IBP Cebu provincial chapter.

Karen Mae Calam, a graduate of University of San Carlos (USC) ranked first in the bar exam with an average rating of 89.05 percent.

Three other Carolinians landed on the top 10 – Fiona Cristy Lao (3rd), Anne Margaret Momongan (7th), and Jefferson Gomez (8th).

The bar exam, which is given for four Sundays, covers Political Law and Labor Law for the first Sunday, Civil Law and Taxation for the second Sunday, Mercantile Law and Criminal Law for the third Sunday, and Remedial Law and Legal Ethics and Practical Exercises for the last Sunday.

Aside from honoring the new lawyers, last Friday evening’s event also saw the induction of a new set of officers for IBP Cebu City and IBP Cebu province.

Lawyer Jose Glenn Capanas took oath as the president of IBP Cebu City Chapter. The other elected officers in the IBP Cebu City Chapter were Regal Oliva, vice president; Christine Marie Naranjo, secretary; Andrea Lou Garcia-Avila, treasurer; Bernardino Amago IV, auditor; and Georgia May Herrera, public relations officer.

Elected directors for IBP Cebu City chapter were lawyers Jonathan Capanas, Dan Domingo delos Angeles Jr., Mark Anthony Gaviola, Elmer Mansanadez, and Michelle Geraldine Mendez-Palmares.

Lawyer Mundlyn Misal-Martin took oath as the president for the IBP Cebu province.

Other officers in the IBP provincial chapter were Ria Lidia Espina as vice president; Cheryl Condat, secretary; Rhenier Mora, treasurer; Ronnie Gocuan, auditor; and Winifredo Orcullo, public relations officer.

The officers for the IBP Cebu Chapter include Francis Pepito, Marvin Miralles, Candice Niña Marie Sy, Johannes Lawrence Riñen and Manuel Elijah Sarausad.