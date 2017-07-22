Rosales fights Mexican today

FACING what he considers the toughest test of his career, unbeaten Cebuano boxer Jessie Cris Rosales vowed to pull off a huge upset against former two-division world champion Johnny Gonzales today in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Rosales, who arrived in Mexico four days ago, and Gonzalez both tipped the scales at 125.6 pounds in yesterday’s weigh-in for their 12-round showdown.

At stake in the fight is Gonzalez’s WBC Latino super featherweight strap.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a very rare opportunity for our boxer to be challenged by a champion like Gonzales and what makes it more special is that it will be held in Mexico. Rosales and the rest of the team will try their best to win the fight,” said Omega Pro Sports International vice president Jerome Calatrava.

The 25-year old Rosales, a native of Danao City, north Cebu, is one of Omega Boxing Gym’s fastest rising boxers with an unblemished record of 21 wins with nine knockout victories.

The 35-year-old Gonzalez boasts of a fearsome 63W-10L with 53 of the victories via knockouts.

“I will try my best to make sure it won’t reach the 10th round. I won’t say what round I will stop him, but I will try my very best to stop him,” said Rosales.

Scoring a knockout will be a tall older for Rosales as Gonzalez has only been stopped four times in his career.