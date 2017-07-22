2 FUN RUNS SET TODAY

TWO running events unfold today in separate venues in Cebu City.

The 7th Saint Ignatius Run of the Batch 1992 of the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) will be held at the SM City Cebu car park, while the CBX 30th Anniversary Bubble Fun Run will unfurl at the Cebu Business Park.

The 7th Saint Ignatius Run will kick off at 4 a.m., featuring 21-kilometer, 12k, 6k and 3k distances. Some of ALA Boxing Gym’s finest boxers such us Donnie Nietes and Milan Milendo will take part in the Saint Ignatius Run.

The CBX footrace, on the other hand, will have its gun start at 5 a.m. It will have the 12k, 6k and 3k distances.