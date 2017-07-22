Eaglets force title match with CSAV

Games today

Magis Eagles Arena

9:00 a.m. – Ateneo de Cebu vs WLC (For Third)

10:30 a.m. – ADMU vs CSAV (Championship)

THE visiting Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eaglets bounced back from an opening-day loss and rattled off two straight wins to barge into the finals of the San Remegio Properties Invitational 2017 at the Magis Eagles Arena inside the Ateneo de Cebu campus in Canduman, Mandaue City.

After losing to the Colegio de Sta. Ana dela Victorias, 82-89, in their opening game earlier this week, the Blue Eaglets vented their ire on their sister squad, the Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles, whom they pounded, 88-59, on Friday evening.

UAAP MVP runner-up SJ Belangel torched the four-time Cesafi champions for 29 points, five rebounds and five steals. Three others reached double-figures as Joaquin Manuel, Jason Credo and Sean Ildefonso combined for 31 markers. ADMU was clicking on all cylinders that a muted nine-point outing by 7-footer Kai Sotto barely dented their resolve.

Yesterday, ADMU finished their elimination round campaign with an 87-78 win over the Western Colleges of Leyte Mustangs. This time, Sotto shone as he registered 12 points, six boards and two blocked shots. Ildefonso backed him up with 10 to give the boys in blue a 2-1 win-loss record.

Standing opposite Ateneo de Manila will be the only team that has managed to defeat them in this pocket tournament — CSAV — which handed Ateneo de Cebu their second straight loss, 83-65, to finish the elims with a spotless 3-0 card.

Jeric Adorio was at the tip of CSAV’s attack yesterday as he fired in 26 points while hotshot guard Jeffrey Manday, continued his torrid shooting, this time putting up 23 points. Manday is expected to be a marked man against the Blue Eaglets today, as he is averaging an incredible 29 points per game in this tournament.

Playing for third place at 9 a.m. will be the Magis Eagles and the Mustangs.