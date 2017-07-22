Duterte ‘zero’ performance on labor

PUT your promise into action.

As President Rodrigo Duterte prepares to deliver his second State of the Nation Address (Sona) tomorrow, Cebu labor groups are taking him to task on his vow to end the contractualization.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sus, zero talaga performance ni Duterte (Duterte’s performance is really zero),” said Dennis Darige, coordinator of Partido Manggagawa (PM) in Cebu.

Labor groups in Cebu slammed the government for failing to stop the practice even after Department Order (D.O.) 174 was signed by Silvestre Bello III last March, which prohibits labor-only contracting and other unfair contractual arrangements.

PM also urged Duterte to deliver on his promise to abolish the “provincial rate system” through the imposition of uniform wages across the country.

“Every region or province has a differed economic situation, but the cost of living and productivity are the same,” Darige said in Cebuano.

At present, the minimum wage is classified depending on the income class of the cities and municipalities.

For expanded Metro Cebu (from Carcar City to Danao City), which is under Class A, the rate stands at P366 per day; while minimum wage is pegged at P333 for Toledo and Bogo cities (Class B), and P308 for Bantayan and Camotes Islands (Class C), respectively.