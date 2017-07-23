Police release names of family in suicide-shooting incident in Carcar City

The police in Carcar City has released the names of the members of the family in a killing-suicide incident in Barangay Valladolid of the city early this morning.

Chief Inspector Matnao Liddawa, the officer in charge of the Carcar City Police Station, identified the victims as Jelyn Lapina Lopez, 36, her daughter Angel May, 12, and son Myir, 8; and Joel Belamide Lopez, 36, Jelyn’s husband and father of the two children who also shot himself dead after killing his family.

The shooting incident happened at around 5:30 a.m. inside the residence of the Lopez family at the village proper of Valladolid following a heated argument between Joel and Jelyn, according to the police report signed by Liddawa, a copy of which was furnished to Cebu Daily News by Valladolid Barangay Captain Celso Apura.

Police have yet to determine what made Joel kill his entire family but the initial investigation conducted by the Carcar police revealed that the suspect and his wife had a heated argument regarding the financial problem, after which simultaneous burst of a gun rang out, the report said.

The children’s grandfather rushed to their bedroom and found the bodies of the victims lying on the floor, including that of Joel who committed suicide using an M16 rifle the same firearm that possibly used in shooting his family, the report said.