Slain cop chief’s remains arrive in hometown

THE remains of slain Supt. Arniel Arpon, former police chief of Guihulngan City in Negros Oriental province in Negros Island Region arrived at his hometown of Hinubaan town, Negros Occidental.

Supt. Carlos Lacuesta, acting Guihulngan police chief, told Cebu Daily News Arpon’s wife accompanied the police chief’s remains to Hinubaan town located five kilometers from Gihulngan city,

Arpon and five police officers were killed in an ambush by communist New People’s Army (NPA) rebels at Barangay Magsaysay, Guihulngan City located 15 kilometers away from the town proper.