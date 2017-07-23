Dalaguete resident gunned down

A 26-YEAR-OLD resident of Barangay Poblacion, Dalaguete town was shot by an unidentified assailant at Sitio Guiwanon at past 1 am Sunday.

Police said the victim identified as Jhon Christopher Erero aka Bangkong had just attended a wake when he was shot several times.

Ero where attending a vigil/ wake at a nearby residence upon going back home he was shot by unknown suspect armed with unknown caliber handgun, hitting different parts of the victim’s body leading to his instantaneous death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eight spent shells from one .45 pistol were recovered from the crime scene.