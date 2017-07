Two motorcycle riding assailants shot dead a jeepney driver along Katipunan Street, Barangay Labangon in Cebu City at dawn Saturday.

Police identified the victim as Gregorio Baya, Jr., a 33-year-old resident of the area.

A witness said the assailants sped towards the driver’s side and the back rider shot Baya on the neck.

The assailants wore ski masks beneath their helmets.