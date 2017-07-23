Visitors upset host

The National Yilan – Senior High School (NY-SHS) of Taiwan traveled over 700 miles to join a volleyball tournament in Cebu.

The long trip paid off.

Yesterday, the visiting team dethroned the 2016 champions Sacred Heart School – Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) via a 26-24, 25-18, 23-25, 20-25, 15-13 victory in the title game of the 8th St. Ignatius Volleyball tournament at the Lux Oriens Gym of SHS-AdC in Brgy. Canduman, Mandaue City.

NY-SHS head coach Ryan Lui said he reminded his ward about the long trip to Cebu when the team lost two straight sets after winning the first two.

“I told them we had to endure a long trip to come here. If we wanted to bring the champion cup to Thailand, we had to try not only our best but the best of the best,” Lui said.

His ward answered the challenge and delivered with their team captain Su taking matters into his own hands, scoring the last two points including the game-winning spike to break the hearts of the Magis Eagles’ faithfuls in attendance.

“I did not expect us to win, but we tried our best to win because Ateneo is quite a strong school in this tournament,” Lui said.

Meanwhile, the Saint Cecilia’s College settled for third place after scoring a come-from-behind victory against Abellana National School, 18-25, 25-20, 25-22.