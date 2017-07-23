Omega Boxing Gym stalwart falters in big fight in Mexico

JESSIE Cris Rosales is undefeated no more after two-division world champion Johnny Gonzales knocked the Cebuano out in the second round of their bout in Chihuahua, Mexico, yesterday.

The 25-year-old Rosales, a native of Danao City and one of Omega Boxing Gym’s rising pugs, was battling Gonzales for the WBC Latino Super Featherweight title.

The 35-year old Gonzales, the former WBO super bantamweight and WBC featherweight champion, showcased his veteran skills to outwit his younger foe.

ADVERTISEMENT

After feeling out the Filipino in the first round, Gonzales began backing Rosales with solid hooks in the second. The Mexican veteran then forced Rosales to retreat with an uppercut to the midsection before blindsiding him with a left hook.

Rosales hit the deck but managed to beat the referee’s count. He desperately threw several combinations that could not find their target.

Gonzales countered with several hooks to keep Rosales at bay. He then threw a left hook to the body that sent the Cebuano boxer down for good.

Gonzales thus notched his 54th knockout victory in a 64-10 card. Rosales suffered his first defeat against 21 wins, nine by knockout, and one draw.

Gonzales showed his experience early, patiently peppering Rosales with jab-straights while trying to find the perfect angle for his combinations in the first round.

Gonzalez has fought several big names in his division, including Filipinos Fernando Montiel and two-division world champion Gerry Penalosa.