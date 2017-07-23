All Stars improve to 4-0

THE Teleperformance All Stars sustained their unbeaten start with a 62-42 win over the Telstra Boomerangs in the Elite Classic of the Tanduay Athletics E-Leagues for Basketball at the City Sports Club-Cebu Gym.

Dean Junber Escalon scored 11 points and Mon Xavier Dico collected 10 markers and 10 rebounds as Teleperformance grabbed the solo top spot in the Elite Classic standings with a 4-0 (win-loss) card.

The two squads figured in a low-scoring duel in the first period where Teleperformance scored just six and Telstra four.

The All Stars started to catch fire in the second stanza before pulling away in the third behind a 24-10 run to take a 49-30 lead, going into the final period.

Janrie Perez tallied 11 points and nine rebounds for Telstra, which stayed winless after three games.

In the other Elite Classic match, ePerformax Reds finally barged into the win column after it edged out the Sykes Pioneers, 58-57.

Tallying their first win in four outings, the Reds got a combined 26 points from Patrick Anthony Ybañez and Clyde Heber Alob.

Sherwin Anghay fired a game-high 20 points for the Pioneers, who tasted their third loss in as many games.

In the EVO League, the Tech Mahindra Tech Mighties blasted the Author Solutions Inc. (ASI) Hardbacks, 59-48, for their second win in three games.

Robert Rebaño paced Tech Mahindra with 19 points, while King Luigi Olbes added 13 markers.

Antonio Nocos Jr. netted 11 points, Francis Buck Manzanares and Benjam Anthony pitched 10 apiece for ASI, which slid to 0-3.

The QBE Generals, on the other hand, improved to 3-1 following a 58-53 win over the winless Teletech Titans.

Johnrey Girasol showed the way for QBE with 24 points, nine rebounds, four steals and three assists.

Perry Niones chalked up 19 points, while Ar-Jay Jumao-as contributed 11 in Teletech’s fourth straight defeat.