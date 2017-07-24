Search for article

Motorist killed, another injured in SRP tunnel mishap

11:44 AM July 24th, 2017

A MOTORIST died after bumping into a trailer truck inside the South Road Properties tunnel at past 2 am Monday.

Christopher Lomanta came from Talisay City when he crashed into a trailer truck driven by Joenard Pasigna who hit the brakes due to zero visibility inside the tunnel.

Based on the investigation of Cebu City Traffic Operations Management (CITOM), the truck was carrying sacks of cement, and the zero visibility in the tunnel was caused by the falling bags of cement.

Investigators are now preparing to file charges against Pasigna.

Traffic investigator PO3 Noel Belicario said another motorcycle rider named Jim Rio Inbentor was injured after bumping into an ambulance carrying parademics who responded to the emergency.

