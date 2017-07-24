Huge fire breaks out in a residential area in Cebu City

A FIRE broke out in Sitio Mahayahay, Barangay Calamba in Cebu City at noon today and was declared under control at 2:04 PM.

The fire was raised to “general alarm” by the Bureau of Fire Protection in Central Visayas (BFP)-7, the highest level of fire alert that means all firefighting units within and around Cebu City are being asked to respond.

All the nine fire trucks in Cebu City were dispatched in the area.

At least 50 houses were damaged from the fire.

Billows of black smoke can even be seen from a few kilometers away at the city’s North Reclamation Area business district.

Fire investigators have yet to determine if there were injured persons in the incident.