Huge fire breaks out in a residential area in Cebu City

01:58 PM July 24th, 2017

By: Benjie Talisic, Miguel Ermac, July 24th, 2017 01:58 PM

A fireman helps put out the fire in Sitio Mahayahay, Barangay Calamba in Cebu City on July 24, 2017. (CDN PHOTO/LITO TECSON)

 

A FIRE broke out in Sitio Mahayahay, Barangay Calamba in Cebu City at noon today and was declared under control at 2:04 PM.

The fire was raised to “general alarm” by the Bureau of Fire Protection in Central Visayas (BFP)-7, the highest level of fire alert that means all firefighting units within and around Cebu City are being asked to respond.

All the nine fire trucks in Cebu City were dispatched in the area.

At least 50 houses were damaged from the fire.

Billows of black smoke can even be seen from a few kilometers away at the city’s North Reclamation Area business district.

Fire investigators have yet to determine if there were injured persons in the incident.

