ABOUT 150 houses in Sitios Back-Matimco and Lower Malibu in Mandaue City were burned down at past 4 pm Monday.

Regional Director Samuel Tadeo of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP-7) pegged the loss of homes and property at P1.5 million. No one was hurt.

He said their initial investigation showed that faulty electrical wiring at the second floor of a house owned by a certain Juana Rackan caused the fire.

Tadeo said most of the houses were made out of light materials.