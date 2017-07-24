Speed guns, lights eyed for SCR tunnel

Speed guns, closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and upgraded lights are among the equipment needed to prevent accidents in the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) tunnel, an official said yesterday.

Francisco Ouano, operations chief of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), said speed guns will help them monitor and run after those who exceed the speed limit in the South Road Properties (SRP).

“We really need speed guns because right now, drivers just violate the speed limit. By the time we have the speed guns, we can regulate. Accidents are unexpected,” he said.

Ouano said this in response to reports of an accident involving a motorist who died after bumping into a trailer truck inside the SCR tunnel at past 2 a.m. yesterday.

Christopher Lomanta came from Talisay City when he crashed into a trailer truck driven by Joenard Pasigna who hit the brakes due to zero visibility inside the tunnel.

Traffic investigator PO3 Noel Belicario said another motorcycle rider named Jim Rio Inbentor was injured after bumping into an ambulance carrying parademics who responded to the emergency.

Ouano said there were earlier proposals to completely ban lightweight motorcycles inside the SCR tunnel to prevent accidents.

But this was met with strong opposition from groups who argued that they also need to pass through the tunnel.

The CCTO reduced the speed limit inside the SRP from 60 to 40 kilometers per hour a few years back due to several accidents.

Last month, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña also said the city should already purchase speed guns following yet another accident in the tunnel.

He said though that aside from overspeeding, reckless drivers are the main cause of accidents.

Ouano also said the city should increase fines for violators in order to really avoid accidents due to overspeeding.

As for concern on visibility inside the tunnel, he said the city needs to upgrade the lights inside.

“Hopefully these will be included in the preparations for our annual budget next year. Those lights inside the tunnel are still from the 1990s. That has to be upgraded or replaced,” he said.

While the city government may allocate funds for upgrading the lights inside the tunnel, he said the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) should also look into this concern.