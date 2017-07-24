Cop chief: Man killed in Talisay big-time dealer

THE forty-one-year-old man from Southern Leyte, who was killed in a shootout on Sunday in Talisay City, Cebu, was identified as a big-time drug dealer in the level of Kerwin Espinosa by the chief of drug enforcement unit of Region 8.

Supt. Harry Sucayre, chief of the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit of Eastern Visayas (RDEU-8), said that Robert Dagting, who was killed in a shootout with policemen, was a big-time drug dealer based in Sogod town, Southern Leyte.

Sucayre said that Dagting’s operation was similar to that of arrested drug lord Kerwin Espinosa’s drug operation in Albuera, Southern Leyte.

Sucayre said that they had been searching for Dagting for six months and they moved in to serve the arrest warran

t on drug charges against him after they confirmed his presence in Talisay City in his uncle’s home.

Meanwhile, Dagting’s uncle and aunt said that they did not know that their nephew had been linked to illegal drugs.

The aunt said that if they had known about it, then they would not have allowed him to stay in their house.