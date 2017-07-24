Militant groups give Duterte lower ratings

MEMBERS of different militant groups in Cebu marched from the Cebu Provincial Capitol to Colon Street yesterday morning, a few hours before President Rodrigo Duterte was to deliver his second State of the Nation Address (Sona).

Their slogan, “Pakigbisog, ayaw kahadlok! Ngayon lumalaban ang taong bayan! (Fight, do not be afraid. Now the countrymen will fight!)

They brought placards on which they wrote their demands and the failed promises of President Duterte.

The Cebu City police estimated the number of rally participants at 100, but Anakbayan Vice President for Visayas Niño Olayvar put the number at 800.

Among the demands were an end the labor contractualization, free housing for the poor, free education, to scrap the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (Edca) between the Philippines and the United States, continue peace talks and end Martial law.

Police Regional Director (PRO-7) Chief Supt. Jose Mario Espino said they conducted a dialogue with the militant groups to lay down guidelines during their rally to avoid any untoward commotions during the activity.

The PNP was on full alert status to ensure security for the militant groups.

Bayan Central Visayas Chairman Jaime Paglinawan expressed his objection to the extension of martial law in Mindanao.

“For us, it is unjust and has no factual basis,” he said.

The rally also featured a free blood pressure checkup with a notice on cartolina, “Na-high blood dahil pinaasa ni Duterte” (Blood pressure shot up because Duterte made them hope)

The president got a low rating of two out of 10 because of his failed campaign promises, as against the five rating during his first year in office.

“Kami padayon mi naningil sa iyang gi saad nga libre og apod nga kayutaan og patubig,” said Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP) Cebu president Nick Abasolo.

(We are asking him to deliver his promise on free land and water for the farmers.)

He said the president did not give any importance to the farmers in the country.

But despite low rating KMP Cebu is still not asking Duterte to step down but instead gave him a chance to deliver his promise.

The Pagkakaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide-Cebu (Piston-Cebu) gave Duterte a zero rating.

Greg Perez, coordinator of Piston-Cebu expressed disappointment at how the Duterte administration treated public utility drivers.

“Wala may apil sa ilang plano ang mga drivers. Karon ilang ganahan wagtangang og trabaho,” Perez said.

(They have no plans for the drivers. They want us to lose our jobs.)