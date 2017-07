About 1,355 residents of Sitios Mahayahay 1 and 2 in Barangay Calamba, Cebu City are temporarily sheltered at the barangay gym after Monday afternoon’s fire destroyed their homes.

Calamba Barangay Chairperson Ma. Yvonne Feliciano declared a state of emergency in Calamba after meeting with the Barangay Council Monday evening.

Cebu City Hall’s City Social Welfare Services Office provided food packs and bottled water to the residents while medical personnel administered checkups on the victims.