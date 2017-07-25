Fishing crews arrested in Tuburan

POLICE arrested all 23 crew members of three fishing vessels on charge of illegal fishing in Tuburan, Cebu Tuesday morning.

PO3 Camilo Zafra Jr. of the Tuburan police said the crew failed to produce any license or permit for their fishing operations. They also weren’t registered in the local registry of the Tuburan Municipal Fisherfolk groups.

Confiscated from the boats were 2 and 1/2 boxes filled with assorted freshly caught fishes. All three boats were in the custody of the Tuburan police precinct while the 23 crew members await charges to be filed against them.