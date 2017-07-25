Search for article

CLI and Borromeo Bros tie up for hybrid office building

SHARES:

02:28 PM July 25th, 2017

Recommended
By: Caryll Arcayan, July 25th, 2017 02:28 PM

Latitude Corporate Center [CDN Photo | Junjie Mendoza]

From L-R: Abraham Lee Construction Inc. (ALCI) CEO and President Abraham Lee, CLI COO Jose Franco Soberano, BBEI Managing Director Jose Daniel Borromeo, BBEI President Bernadette Gallego, CLI President & CEO Jose Soberano III and ALCI Vice President Mike Jarantilla led the ground breaking ceremony for Latitude Corporate Center. [CDN Photo | Junjie Mendoza]


CEBU Landmasters Inc. partners with Borromeo Brothers Estate Inc. for their new commercial development in Cebu Business Park – Latitude Corporate Center.

Latitude, a 24-storey corporate center designed for SMEs and large-scale businesses, is a hybrid office building with designated spaces for BPO offices (8th-12th floors), Enterprise offices (14th-16th floors) and Executive offices (17th-24th floors) that range from 60-2,000 square meters.

The versatile office building has a total of 83 units with eight elevators, 246 parking slots, and spaces for retail stores on the ground and second floor.

Latitude will also be the tallest building to be situated in Cebu Business Park. Its architectural design is created by AIDEA Philippines, Inc. with Lee Chui Consultants as the building’s leasing agent.

Latitude is also registered with the Building for Ecologically Responsive Design Excellence (BERDE), a green building rating system which is a Philippine amendment of the Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design (LEED). The center also incorporates eco-friendly features including LED lighting, materials recovery facility, stub-outs for fresh air provision, 20% green spaces, rainwater collection system and 60% glass ratio for natural lighting.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.