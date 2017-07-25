CLI and Borromeo Bros tie up for hybrid office building

Latitude, a 24-storey corporate center designed for SMEs and large-scale businesses, is a hybrid office building with designated spaces for BPO offices (8th-12th floors), Enterprise offices (14th-16th floors) and Executive offices (17th-24th floors) that range from 60-2,000 square meters.

The versatile office building has a total of 83 units with eight elevators, 246 parking slots, and spaces for retail stores on the ground and second floor.

Latitude will also be the tallest building to be situated in Cebu Business Park. Its architectural design is created by AIDEA Philippines, Inc. with Lee Chui Consultants as the building’s leasing agent.

Latitude is also registered with the Building for Ecologically Responsive Design Excellence (BERDE), a green building rating system which is a Philippine amendment of the Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design (LEED). The center also incorporates eco-friendly features including LED lighting, materials recovery facility, stub-outs for fresh air provision, 20% green spaces, rainwater collection system and 60% glass ratio for natural lighting.