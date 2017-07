SIX gambling machines were confiscated in a raid by the Talisay City police at a shanty in Sitio Riverside, Brgy. Tanke, Talisay City last Monday afternoon.

SPO4 Frederick Larrobis said they received information on the illegal gambling activities in the barangay and raided the place, causing the gamblers to flee.

Two video karera and six mole-mole machines were confiscated and brought to the Talisay City police precinct for disposition.