Police zero in on bomb prankster

THE Cebu City police identified the person behind the bomb scares made through phone calls to school officials and on social media last week.

Senior Supt. Joel Doria, Cebu City police chief, said the person’s background needs further verification through the PNP’s Anti-Cybercrime Unit, which will trace the person’s Internet Service Provider (ISP) address.

“The profile he used came from a student of a Cebu City–based school, but when we asked the school officials, they said they don’t have a student with that name. So we don’t know if the Facebook accounts are manufactured,” Doria said.