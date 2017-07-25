Police to bring back beat patrol

THERE will be more policemen in the streets in the coming days as the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) implements Patrol 101, a program of newly installed Police Regional Director, Chief Supt. Jose Mario Espino.

“We are putting more police on the streets,” said Insp. Reslyn Abella, PRO-7 Information Officer.

The program will help deter crimes as police visibility and police presence will be increased, said Abella.

Under the program, mechanisms and guidelines will be put in place to ensure that policemen are in their assigned beats, Abella said.

“This is part of our intensified campaign against illegal drugs, illegal gambling and all forms of criminality,” she added.

Abella said Espino was elated that the Cebu City government has expressed its full support to PRO-7.

“The leadership of PRO-7 is very happy that the good mayor of Cebu City is backing us up as we carry our mandate to serve the people. Our regional director is just a few days old in his position, but we can see he is working already and has implemented some policies for the good of the police and the community,” she said.

Espino assumed post as PRO-7 chief last July 17, replacing Chief Supt. Noli Taliño, who was transferred to the Camp Crame.

“It is very important to have the support of the LGUs because the police cannot do it alone. The LGUs have to be behind us especially in providing logistical matters. We will work harder for us to continue to get their support,” Abella said.

The police have been conducting regular meetings with local government officials to ensure peace and order.

“Our local officials are the front liners. We are working closely with them so that movements in their areas can be quickly monitored,” Abella said.\