State of calamity declared in barangays razed by fire

A LIGHTED candle left unattended, changed the lives of 1,355 people in Barangay Calamba in Cebu City.

As 218 homes were devoured by fire at past noon last Monday, everyone tried to save whatever they could, furniture, clothes, money or at the very least, their own lives.

In the aftermath of the fire, the Calamba sports complex and the third floor of the barangay hall became shelter for the victims, but some of them chose to live in their partially burnt homes because of overcrowding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the calamity, children continued to play at the evacuation area, filling the place with laughter.

Later in the afternoon of Monday, another fire hit Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City, leaving 234 families or more than one thousand individuals, homeless.

They took shelter at the vacant lots near the fire site; others occupied empty container vans nearby, while some families stayed at the Subangdaku Elementary School gymnasium.

The Mandaue City Social Welfare division provided meals and will continue to do so for the next three days.

Barangays Calamba and Subangdaku were declared under a state of calamity in order to access calamity funds to provide assistance to the fire victims.

Rebuild

The fire victims of both barangays will be allowed to rebuild their homes in government-owned lots. But it may be difficult to rebuild in areas belonging to private individuals.

In Cebu City, Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) head Nagiel Bañacia said the city will implement the Build Back Better (BBB), to protect residents from fires.

“What we saw yesterday was the lack of roads. And because firetrucks cannot access the area, we will put up a water system there.” explained Banacia in Cebuano.

Division for the Welfare of the Urban Poor (DWUP) chief Miriam Fernandez said a portion of the fire site is privately owned.

She said there is already an approved subdivision plan which would include adequate roadways and pathways for the portion of the lot which is owned by the city.

Beneficiaries are being screened by the Local Housing Board (LHB) which means they can rebuild in the area afterward.

“For now, they can go back to the area temporarily,” she said.

She said the DWUP will request the owner of the private lot to allow the fire victims to rebuild their homes since it is not being used for now.

Fernandez said if the owner is willing to sell the property, the city is willing to negotiate with them.

In Mandaue City, Subangdaku Barangay Captain Ernie Manatad said the area hit by the fire, which is less than one hectare in size, is part of the 9.2-hectare lot that the Mandaue City government donated to its original settlers. But around 30 families squatting on a private lot at the fire site may no longer be allowed to rebuild their homes if the lot owners will no longer allow them to do so.

State of Calamity

During the regular session yesterday afternoon, the Cebu City Council declared a state of calamity in Barangay Calamba following the fire.

According to Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) head Lea Japson, they are still validating the list of affected residents who will qualify for the financial assistance from the city.

“We have also ordered family kits which will include basic needs for their homes like basins, pails, blankets, underwear. We will be able to give those within three days,” Japson said.

Health Concerns

Robert Angelo Robles, one of the nurses deployed to the area to give free medical services to the victims, said the congestion in the evacuation area is not good for the health of the children.

“This setup is hazardous for the children, but we don’t have other options for now. We just advice the children and the parents to make sure the kids are careful when they are playing.” Robles said.

A fire victim said there was a nearby house whose owner allowed them to use their bathroom and charged them P3 for a pail of water.