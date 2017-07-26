Get treats with Toy Kingdom Amazing Card

DISCOVER amazing surprises and treats with the TK (Toy Kingdom) Amazing Card. Members get to earn reward points, get big savings and enjoy freebies. The more points you earn, the more toys you get!

As an added treat, show your Toy Kingdom Amazing card to avail of exclusive offers from participating stores. Additional offers will be extended to Toy Kingdom Amazing card members who are 12 years old and below. Participating stores and brands include Banana Peel, Bear Cuddler, Bear Huggs, Broadway Gems, Bulgogi Brothers, Café Benne, Cinnabon, Club Synergy, Congo Grille, Country Style, Hush Puppies, Kids Hair Salon, Metrodental, Mrs. Fields Philippines, Oshkosh B’Gosh, Pancake House, Quantum Amusement, SM Bowling, SM Skating, SM Storyland, The Old Spaghetti House, World of Fun, Yoshinoya, Rai Rai Ken, and more! Promo is valid until August 15.

Watch out for announcements on how to earn additional points when you shop during red letter days such as TK Amazing Day, or when you buy certain items in Toy Kingdom.

Visit Toy Kingdom at your favorite SM Supermalls nationwide.