Abandoned bag found inside school toilet

An abandoned bag sent operatives of the Mandaue City’s Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) rushing to the University of the Visayas-Gullas Medical School in Barangay Banilad, Cebu City Wednesday afternoon.

The bag had no apparent claimant when someone spotted it inside a toilet.

Police found lunch boxes inside the bag.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Though no explosive was found, the school did the right thing of calling the police. Things like this should not be taken for granted,” said SPO1 Regis San Diego, one of the members of the police’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team.