Door of promotion still open for Supt. Marcos — Dela Rosa

Despite controversies hounding his reinstatement to service, Supt. Marvin Marcos could even be promoted in his new assignment.

Marcos led the 18 members of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Eastern Visayas (CIDG-8) to conduct a raid in a Baybay City jail in Leyte that resulted in the death of Albuera, Leyte Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr.

There is “a likelihood” that Marcos would be promoted to the rank of a Senior Superintendent, equivalent to a military rank of a Colonel, if he would serve the six-month residency period as the chief of the CIDG in Soccsksargen (CIDG-12).

“There is a likelihood, there is a likelihood, if he is…if he’s not disqualified from the promotion, so kung hindi siya disqualified, then he is qualified,” Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa said on Wednesday.

The Senate committees on public order and drugs, and justice and human rights probed the controversial reinstatement.

Senator Panfilo Lacson, who chairs the public order committee, lamented the fact that Marcos’ reassignment even gave “an entry point” for his promotion.

“There’s a huge possibility that after six months, which is the required residency period, he can even be promoted to Senior Superintendent,” he said.

“If he is not disqualified, then he will be qualified for promotion. That’s an entry position for Senior Superintendent as CPNP mentioned earlier.

Nariyan na siya sa position (He is already in that position). You cannot be promoted if your position does not carry a rank of a Senior Superintendent,” Lacson, a former police chief, said.