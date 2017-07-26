Ex-gov aspirant refutes estafa charges

FORMER gubernatorial candidate and Cebu media personality Boyet “Klasmit” Cortes described as “cheap accusations” the charges of simple estafa and usurpation of authority filed against him after an entrapment operation in Caloocan City last July 18.

Cortes told reporters that he and a certain Dr. Cecilla Lucentales were “casualties of an entrapment operation” by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and that they were innocent of these charges.

“What I’ve learned is that I am not the target of the operation. It was Dr. Lucentales, but I can also attest that she is innocent, too. I’ve known her very well and she’s the last person I expect to be allegedly involved in cases like simple estafa,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former host of a local TV program called “Let’s Do Business” ran for governor of Cebu in the 2013 elections.

“When I met the complainant personally at the prosecutors office, I don’t even know him. But I’m sure that this person, and maybe even the people behind him, are doing this for their own personal agenda,” Cortes said.

CIDG operatives arrested the 52-year-old Cortes and Lucentales at her condominium unit at Gil Puyat Avenue, Pasay City in Metro Manila after a Customs employee filed a complaint against them.

The employee accused Cortes and Lucentales of posing as Customs officials in Caloocan City and asked for P50,000 from a job applicant. Both Cortes and Lucentales posted bail.

“Me and Dr. Lucentales are members of the socio-civic organization called SEPO or the Save the Entire Philippines Organization. Why would they think we will pose as customs official?” he said.