Only amendment to constitution can abolish CHR

DESPITE the threats by President Rodrigo Duterte to abolish the Commission on Human Rights (CHR), he can only do so by amending the constitution.

“Should the President decide to abolish it, then a constitutional convention must be called to amend or revise the same to include the abolition of the CHR. But I don’t think he will really pursue that or get the support to abolish the CHR,” said CHR Regional Director Arvin Odron in an interview with Cebu Daily News.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the CHR was created under the 1987 constitution and it is the policy of the state, as enshrined in that constitution to value the dignity of all persons and guarantee the full respect of human rights.

In his second State of the Nation Address (Sona) last Monday, Duterte threatened to abolish the CHR for criticizing his war on drugs, which so far has claimed over 7,000 lives.

Odron said it is sad to think that the president even thought of abolishing the CHR which, for a long time, has served as the conscience of the government.

He explained that based on International Agreements, entered into by the Philippine government, the country committed to the international community to respect, protect, and to fulfill the human rights of all persons without distinction.

“We should not look CHR as a hindrance to government operations, but instead look at the government perform its duties and functions in accordance with human rights standards it committed to observe,” Odron added.

Odron said what the president said should only remain a threat.

“I hope na, up to that point lang unta, a threat to abolish but not actually abolish. Kay kun wala nay CHR na mag-investigate sa government abuses, who do we expect to check the human rights abuses?” Odron said.

(I hope it will only remain a threat. If there is no more CHR that investigates government abuses, who do we expect to check the human rights abuses?)

He said CHR was created for a reason, so that the principle of check and balance will operate effectively.

“A thesis needs an antithesis to have a synthesis. I mean, there should exist an independent office clothed with authority to monitor the human rights abuses of the government such as the CHR,” Odron added.