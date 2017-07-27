Teen rape victim found in Mandaue

THE 13-year old rape victim who went missing since Friday was found by broadcasters of a local radio station in Barangay Umapad, Mandaue City past 12 midnight Thursday.

The girl reportedly posted a photo on Facebook, prompting the radio staff to locate the girl with the help of three other children, said Aida Tampus, Program Director of Dyhp.

In a radio interview, her father Alex (real name withheld) said the girl stayed with a relative in Barangay Umapad, Mandaue City since she was reported missing last Friday.

In a radio interview, Alex said the girl told them that she purposely left her mother while they had a psychological consultation in a public hospital for fear that she might be turned over to social workers.

The girl claimed she was raped by lawyer-broadcater Juril Patiño last July 4, inside his car.

The National Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday filed a rape complaint against Patiño at the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office.

Patiño denied the accusations against him.