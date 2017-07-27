Search for article

Teen rape victim found in Mandaue

SHARES:

By:

@adorCDN

08:46 AM July 27th, 2017

Recommended
By: Ador Vincent S. Mayol, July 27th, 2017 08:46 AM

THE 13-year old rape victim who went missing since Friday was found by broadcasters of a local radio station in Barangay Umapad, Mandaue City past 12 midnight Thursday.

The girl reportedly posted a photo on Facebook, prompting the radio staff to locate the girl with the help of three other children, said Aida Tampus, Program Director of Dyhp.

In a radio interview, her father Alex (real name withheld) said the girl stayed with a relative in Barangay Umapad, Mandaue City since she was reported missing last Friday.

In a radio interview, Alex said the girl told them that she purposely left her mother while they had a psychological consultation in a public hospital for fear that she might be turned over to social workers.

The girl claimed she was raped by lawyer-broadcater Juril Patiño last July 4, inside his car.

The National Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday filed a rape complaint against Patiño at the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office.

Patiño denied the accusations against him.

 

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.