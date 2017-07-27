Fireman, partner shot to death in Toledo

A retired fireman and his common-law partner died in an ambush by a still unidentified assailant in Toledo City, Cebu Wednesday afternoon.

The couple identified as 62-year-old Isabelo Diaz and 25-year-old Iris Manlangit both residents of Barangay Subayon, Toledo City were headed home on board their motorcycle when the gunman waited on them along the road and shot them.

PO3 Bombino Enrique of the Toledo City police said Diaz tried to evade the shots but crashed at a hillside, allowing the suspect to shoot them repeatedly.

The victims were rushed to the Toledo City District Hospital but failed to make it.