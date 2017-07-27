Lapu police announces list of most wanted with bounties

THE Lapu-Lapu City Police announced the names of the city’s six most wanted and their corresponding bounties for information leading to their arrest.

Heading the list were Jay Malingin and Ruel Auxtero who face murder charges and had a P140,000 bounty on each of them and Bonifacio Bonsobre, who also has a P140,000 bounty for being charged with rape.

ADVERTISEMENT

They were followed by Julius Dungog who has a P135,000 bounty also for murder charges and Reynante Bensi with P90,000 on charges of direct assault.

Rounding out the list were Manuel Duenas with a P80,000 bounty for carnapping and illegal possession of firearms and Nerio Corvera with a P70,000 bounty for robbery with homicide charges.

People with information on their whereabouts are advised to report immediately to the nearest police precincts or call headquarters through telephone no. 341-1311.