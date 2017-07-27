Search for article

Robber tied to fastfood employee’s murder yields

10:33 PM July 27th, 2017

By: Miguel Ermac, July 27th, 2017 10:33 PM

Rolando Ybañez is the suspect who killed a fastfood outlet employee in Barangay Carreta, Cebu City. (CDN PHOTO/ JUNJIE MENDOZA)

A SELF-CONFESSED robber was turned over by Barangay Lorega officials to the Parian police yesterday in relation to last Wednesday evening’s fatal shooting of a fastfood outlet employee who tried to stop him at Barangay Carreta, Cebu City.

Senior Insp. Dexter Barsigo, acting Parian police precinct chief, said the 34-year-old suspect identified as Rolando Ybañez surrendered to Barangay Lorega officials hours after the incident.

Barsigo said one of the barangay officials called them up for assistance after Ybañez surrendered to them. He said he and his men went with the barangay officials to Ybañez’s house and brought him to the precinct for detention.

Ybañez admitted trying to rob a woman before the 21-year-old victim identified as Crisanto Amoranto, a resident of Sitio Laray, Barangay Carreta in Cebu City intervened with help from a tanod.

Amoranto was headed to work when he spotted Ybañez trying to rob the unidentified woman.

Ybañez admitted that he bustled back home, got his gun and then shot Amoranto on the head.

Ybañez is detained at the Parian police precinct while charges are being readied against him.

