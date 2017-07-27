Woman with P300K ‘shabu’ nabbed in Duljo

A 31-year-old woman was arrested during a buy-bust operation headed by Chief Insp. Christopher Navida of the City Intelligence Branch (CIB) of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) on Wednesday at around 10:30 p.m. in Barangay Duljo-Fatima.

Faith Gadiane allegedly yielded six small packs and a large pack containing suspected shabu weighing 27.24 grams with a Dangerous Drugs Board value of P297,832.

A police poseur-buyer made a transaction with Gadiane and handed the P700 marked money to her in exchange for shabu. Upon consummation of the drug deal, the other policemen immediately came forward to arrest the suspect.

Navida said in an interview that they have been monitoring the activities of Gadiane for the past eight weeks prior to her arrest.

The CIB chief alleged that Gadiane is a former drug courier of the late Jeffrey “Jaguar” Diaz, a big-time drug lord from Duljo-Fatima, who was killed in a police operation in Las Piñas City in June last year.

Navida also added that based on their intelligence report, Gadiane was already arrested in 2010 in Masbate for alleged possession of 45 kilograms of shabu. However, her case was dismissed by the court and after she was released from jail, she once again continued her illegal drug activities.

Navida said they are now trying to determine where Gadiane got her supply of drugs since Jaguar is already dead.

Gadiane, whom Navida considered as high-value target level 1, refused to issue a statement during a media interview. She said she will answer allegations against her in the right time and right place.

Duljo-Fatima barangay captain Elmer Abella confirmed that Gadiane is a resident of their barangay, but said he was not aware of her illegal drug activities.

Meanwhile, the CCPO presented their accomplishments during their one-time big-time operation last Wednesday that resulted to the arrest of 119 persons, 59 of whom were arrested for drugs.

Seized during the operation were 14 medium packs and 142 small packs of shabu weighing a total of 55.558 grams and with a Dangerous Drugs Board value of P655,584, three firearms consisting of .45 pistol, .22 revolver and an improvised shotgun, illegal gambling machines, drug and gambling paraphernalia, and P3,148 cash believed to be proceeds from illegal activities.