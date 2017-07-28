Controversial Customs official: intelligent, beautiful, Cebuana

The Customs official, who had the guts to call House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez an “imbecile,” is not only a looker but also an achiever, placing 5th in the 2015 Bar Examination after graduating from the Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU).

Lawyer Mandy Therese Anderson, 30, got a rating of 86.15 percent, or barely a point behind the highest score of 87.40 percent.

Passing a licensure examination, however, was not new to Anderson — who in 2009 also passed the Certified Public Accountant (CPA) board exam.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Cebuana, whose family is based in Barangay Capitol Site, Cebu City, Anderson got her degree in accountancy from the University of San Carlos (USC). She finished high school at the Cebu City National Science High School.

Before deciding to take up law, Anderson worked briefly for SyCip Gorres Velayo and Co. (SGV) accounting firm in Cebu City.

Her family owns a taxi fleet in Cebu and a realty business.

Anderson credits her successes to three ingredients: hard work, discipline and prayer. Although she is now based in Manila, Anderson said she will always remain a Cebuana.

“I am a proud Cebuana and will always be,” she said in an interview with Cebu Daily News.

Anderson is currently the chief of staff of Bureau of Customs (BOC) Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon but became controversial when she called Alvarez an “imbecile” in a Facebook post reacting to Alvarez’s threat to dissolve the Court of Appeals.

“I’m hoping and praying he tries so he realizes what an imbecile he is when he fails. Isn’t there anyone else in the House composed of 200+ representatives who can actually be Speaker? Nakakahiya na! (This is getting too shameful),” posted Anderson.

During Wednesday’s House inquiry on the P6.4 billion “shabu” confiscated by the BOC from a warehouse in Valenzuela City, Anderson was scolded by Majority Leader Rudy Fariñas for insulting Alvarez on FB.

“Why do you call the Speaker an imbecile? The Congress has the power to abolish the Court of Appeals because the CA is a creation of Congress,” said Fariñas, referring to Anderson’s June 16 FB post.

When reached for comment on Friday, Anderson begged off from giving further statements regarding the matter.

“I have to decline. Medyo na sensationalize, and I’ve said all I have to say. Thank you,” she said.

BOC promotion

A day earlier, Anderson revealed that Alvarez meddled to promote an “unqualified employee” in the BOC.

“It all started when he (Alvarez) wanted the promotion of a certain BOC employee. I was the one mediating, communicating with his staff. When he was asking for the promotion, certainly I checked if he is indeed qualified to be promoted. What happened was, he’s not qualified,” she said in an interview on DZMM.

Anderson said she was scolded by Alvarez for not recommending the BOC officer, whom she refused to identify.

“He insisted, I was summoned at his office and I was berated. This was sometime after May,” said Anderson, adding that Alvarez later called Faeldon to push for the promotion but was also turned down.

Anderson believed that turning down Alvarez’s request was the real reason why Fariñas scolded her during the congressional hearing.

“I am no one. Kaya (that is why) I do not understand why I am given too much importance in a congressional hearing,” Anderson said.

“‘Yung Facebook post ko na ‘yan is very private. Actually, I have a separate account for public posts,” said Anderson in the radio interview.

“Mali din na na-post ko ‘yun in a medyo public forum, pero at the same time, medyo private naman ‘yung Facebook ko so I was purposely being watched,” she added.

Despite what happened, Anderson said she will stay as Faeldon’s chief of staff “as long as he will have me.”

In a Facebook post, Faeldon said he was not condoning Anderson’s action but pointed out that she was “entitled to her own opinion.”

“I will let Atty. Mandy Anderson remain in the Bureau as we need more people like her whose character is untainted with politics and corruption.

Also, her personal opinion does not reflect or affect her efficacy in public service. We will remain firm in our resolve to provide good public service,” said Faeldon.