Kawit barangay captain surrenders unlicensed gun to police

Oscar Banzon, barangay captain of Kawit, went to the police station to surrender his unlicensed Danao-made .22 revolver to the town’s police chief, Senior Insp. Arvi Arbuis, for safekeeping, said PO2 William Guanzon, Medellin Police Station desk officer.

Guanzon said that Banzon feared being arrested next after the town’s councilor and former Medellin town mayor, Ricardo “Ricky” Ramirez, was arrested a few days ago for illegal possession of firearms.

Guanzon claimed that several town officials and gun owners, who have unlicensed firearms, had informed the police station that they would also surrender their firearms next week.