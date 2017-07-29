Search for article

Greco Sanchez nabbed in Tuburan

11:36 AM July 29th, 2017

By: Benjie Talisic, July 29th, 2017 11:36 AM

 

The son of the late vice governor Greg Sanchez was arrested on Saturday morning following a raid in his house in Tuburan town, about 90 km north of this city.

Seized from the house of Leodereco “Greco” Sanchez were one .45 caliber pistol with ammunition, a slide of a .45 caliber pistol and drug paraphernalia and assorted Airsoft guns.

The raid was conducted past 8 a.m. by the joint operatives of Provincial Intelligence Branch, Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, Provincial Public Safety Company of Cebu Provincial Police Office and Tuburan police station

