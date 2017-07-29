Couple, children nabbed for drugs in Consolacion

POLICE arrested a job-order employee of the Consolacion municipal government along with his wife and four children who allegedly recruited minors to deliver drugs to their customers.

Senior Insp. Romeo Caacoy, deputy chief of the Consolacion police identified the suspects as 55-year-old Danilo Eriguero, his 52-year-old wife Thelma Eriguero, both residents of Distirict 4 in Barangay Pulpogan, Consolacion town, Saturday morning.

Caacoy said Danilo, who worked as a driver for the Consolacion municipal hall’s General Services Office for seven years and his wife were dealing drugs for more than two years already.

They also received complaints from some barangay officials against the couple for the rampant sale of illegal drugs in the area.

During a search in the family home, police confiscated a loaded revolver from Danilo and a white pouch containing sachets of shabu.

The search also uncovered 11 minors aged eight to 17 years old who were supposedly used to deliver drugs to the couple’s customers.

The minors were taken into custody by the police’s Women and Children’s Desk pending their turnover to the Municipal Social Welfare Office for counseling.